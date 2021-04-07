Advertisement

Thieves strike Springfield auto dealership

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested thieves accused of breaking into Springfield’s Queen City Motors this week.

The thieves hit the dealership Tuesday morning.

Police say two broke into the auto dealership’s shop through a service window. They stole tools, a laptop and then left in a customer’s vehicle. Police tracked the criminals by tracking the car’s security system.

Owner Chris King says the thieves stole $3,000 in items.

