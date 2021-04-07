Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Strong storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Ending This Evening
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Eric Schmitt running for U.S. Senate
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against 4 massage parlors, including 1 in Laclede County
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
MSU MASS COVID-19 VACCINATION: What you need to know about signup, parking
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas officer arrested in killings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
Strong storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Ending This Evening