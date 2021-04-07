Advertisement

Voters approve Galena sales tax to support law enforcement

Galena resident, Christina Harris says she doesn’t mind paying extra for a city sales tax if it...
Galena resident, Christina Harris says she doesn’t mind paying extra for a city sales tax if it means law enforcement will be better supported.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have approved a sales tax for Galena to help fund law enforcement and improve its emergency services.

The measure passed by a vote of 29-7, per Stone County election results.

A 1% sales tax increase was on the ballot for Galena residents. This will replace the personal property tax paid to the city.

Galena Police Officer Michael Cupp says the approval will give the department more resources.

“Better equipment, have staff here, have officers here more hours in the day currently I’m here part time we’re hoping to cover more coverage for the city of Galena,” Cupp said.

The tax is only to be used for law enforcement purposes, according to the measure.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
ELECTION DAY 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones speaks during a news...
St. Louis elects its first Black female mayor
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina drops his bat after hitting a sacrifice fly during the sixth...
Molina, Cardinals rally past Alcantara, Marlins 4-2
Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Use tax on ballots in Wright County
Voters in the Ozarks turn down six use taxes; Crocker, McCord Bend approve use taxes
Amber Michelle Creson Aliases: Amber Casey, Amber Moore
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?