Voters approve Galena sales tax to support law enforcement

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have approved a sales tax for Galena to help fund law enforcement and improve its emergency services.

The measure passed by a vote of 29-7, per Stone County election results.

A 1% sales tax increase was on the ballot for Galena residents. This will replace the personal property tax paid to the city.

Galena Police Officer Michael Cupp says the approval will give the department more resources.

“Better equipment, have staff here, have officers here more hours in the day currently I’m here part time we’re hoping to cover more coverage for the city of Galena,” Cupp said.

The tax is only to be used for law enforcement purposes, according to the measure.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.