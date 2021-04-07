Voters approve two ballot measures to extend Branson tourist taxes

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have approved two ballot measures to extend Branson’s tourist taxes.

The measures both passed with at least 75% of voter approval, according to Taney County election results.

One measure keeps Branson’s tourism tax is an extra 4% for lodging at hotels, attractions and tickets for shows. The other ensures a 0.5% tax on food and drink sales at restaurants.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the results are as followed:

Bonds Question 1:

Yes (1,747 - 80%), No (437 - 20%)

Bonds Question 2:

Yes (1,633 - 75%), No (557 - 25%)

Business leaders say 75% of the money from these taxes intends to keep the city running, while 25% is for marketing Branson.

Voters also chose Larry Milton as the mayor of Branson, a race featuring four candidates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.