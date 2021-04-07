Advertisement

Voters approve two ballot measures to extend Branson tourist taxes

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have approved two ballot measures to extend Branson’s tourist taxes.

The measures both passed with at least 75% of voter approval, according to Taney County election results.

One measure keeps Branson’s tourism tax is an extra 4% for lodging at hotels, attractions and tickets for shows. The other ensures a 0.5% tax on food and drink sales at restaurants.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the results are as followed:

Bonds Question 1:

Yes (1,747 - 80%), No (437 - 20%)

Bonds Question 2:

Yes (1,633 - 75%), No (557 - 25%)

Business leaders say 75% of the money from these taxes intends to keep the city running, while 25% is for marketing Branson.

Voters also chose Larry Milton as the mayor of Branson, a race featuring four candidates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Plaza Towers/Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.
PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations
ELECTION DAY 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools
Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid win election for Springfield School Board
polling place
Despite key issues, April elections see low voter turnouts in the Ozarks
Ken McClure.
Ken McClure wins re-election as Springfield mayor
Larry Milton.
Larry Milton wins election for Branson mayor