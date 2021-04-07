Voters in the Ozarks turn down six use taxes; Crocker, McCord Bend approve use taxes

(KY3) - Voters from six communities in the Ozarks have turned down use taxes, while voters from two communities have approved use taxes.

A use tax is a sales tax on purchases made outside one’s state of residence for taxable items that will be used, stored or consumed in one’s state of residence.

Voters in the following communities turned down use taxes:

-Rockaway Beach (Taney County)

-Rogersville (Webster County)

-Mansfield (Wright County)

-Mountain Grove (Wright County)

-Norwood (Wright County)

-Wright County (Wright County)

Voters in the following communities approved use taxes:

-Crocker (Pulaski County)

-McCord Bend (Stone County)

