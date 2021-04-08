Advertisement

Arenado plays hero with late home run; Cardinals top Brewers, 3-1, in home opener

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Nolan Arenado smacked his first Cardinals home run at Busch Stadium to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 home opener victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It marked Arenado’s second home run of the season. The Cardinals open their first homestand with a win and improve to 5-2 on the season.

