Arkansas reports 244 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 244 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths Wednesday from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began now totals 331,505. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 47 to 1,649.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,660, and hospitalizations decreased by two to 150.

More than 27,000 additional vaccine doses were administered, the department said. About 1.3 million of 1.9 million doses allocated to the state have been administered so far. Arkansas last week expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older.

“With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let’s get the dose.”

