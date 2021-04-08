Authorities help family find toddler missing for several hours at Branson resort

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities helped one family find a toddler who went missing for several hours Thursday morning at a Branson resort.

The 3-year-old toddler was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday with help from multiple agencies.

The Branson Police Department says the toddler wandered off from his family at the Westgate Branson Woods Resort, located in the 2200 block of Roark Valley Road.

Branson police responded to the resort to find the missing child around 7:25 a.m. During the investigation, police discovered security video of the 3-year old wandering, alone, in the resort’s main lobby around 5 a.m.

After an extensive search, authorities found the child around 9:30 a.m. unharmed and sleeping in an unlocked resort vehicle. Police say the 3-year old climbed inside the vehicle.

Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity.

