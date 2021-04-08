Advertisement

Cardinals’ Goldschmidt out with lower back tightness

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a double during the second inning of a spring...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a double during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was not in the starting lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday because of lower back tightness.

St. Louis said the move was made for precautionary reasons.

The 33-year-old, starting his third season with the Cardinals, is batting .308 with no homers and two RBIs in 26 at-bats through the first six games.

Goldschmidt was a six-time All-Star with Arizona before he was acquired by the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

