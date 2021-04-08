Chamber of Commerce says Springfield remains economically stable during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of us are looking toward the future as we start to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes big businesses and major manufacturers.

Leaders at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce say many areas around the country were hit hard economically.

However, they say, Springfield seems to have weathered much of the pandemic storm for three key reasons.

“At no time have we taken a single step backward,” says chamber president Matt Morrow.

He says Springfield is economically unique.

“Compared to other markets, compared to other parts of the country this market’s doing quite well,” he said.

In fact, Morrow says, business has been steadily growing.

“We landed about eight new projects here in Springfield over the course of the last year, in 2020,” he explained.

Morrow says there are three key reasons why Springfield has been able to stay afloat during difficult times.

“We’re not overly reliant on any one sector of the economy. That has always been something that has benefited us during economic ups and downs,” said Morrow.

Of the various industries in town, advance manufacturing, food processing, distribution and technology, Springfield’s financial portfolio is diverse.

Additionally, Morrow says, city and business leaders collaborate to attract business prospects.

“In Springfield, everything that we do that matters, that has any lasting impact happens in partnership,” he said.

Most importantly, Morrow says, the investment in skill development through higher education.

“As a community we focused our attention on workforce very acutely a number of years ago and have continued to press forward on that,” he said.

Morrow says it’s these reasons why large companies have their eye on this region of the Ozarks.

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do. A lot of recovery left to do. But I would say that I think if you’re grading on a curve compared to other communities, we look pretty good on that curve,” he said.

Morrow says that Springfield had the 15th lowest unemployment rate in the country last year.

He says that with the eight new projects coming soon 1000 more jobs will be created.

