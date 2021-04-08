Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

900 Blk. North Main
Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Late day sun is expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Plenty of clouds around today
Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Family of child killed in UTV wreck mourn son's loss
Family of boy killed in UTV crash near Aurora, Mo. opens up

Latest News

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Investigators say Joshua Hallam, 38 of Nevada, Missouri, is wanted for resisting arrest and...
Vernon County, Mo. pursuit ends with stolen car striking tree, catching on fire; authorities seek suspect
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Missouri State University broke ground on a new amphitheater and arts park Thursday morning....
Missouri State University begins construction on new amphitheater and arts park
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed