Advertisement

Facebook users report outage, inability to log on

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit was filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Gray Television Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Facebook users are reporting issues with the social media platform on Thursday evening.

Downdetector.com reports the issues began around 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with thousands of users reporting they were not able to use the platform at all, while others are having trouble with either the desktop or mobile version.

The problem appears to be widespread, though some users report no trouble with Facebook at all.

Facebook appears not to have commented thus far.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

900 Blk. North Main
Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Scattered storms are forecast for Friday afternoon and evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Friday Afternoon and Evening
Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Family of child killed in UTV wreck mourn son's loss
Family of boy killed in UTV crash near Aurora, Mo. opens up

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Scattered storms are forecast for Friday afternoon and evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Friday Afternoon and Evening
The Greene county health department is hoping to give 10,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson...
More than 1,700 vaccinated in first day of Springfield’s mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Arenado plays hero with late home run; Cardinals top Brewers, 3-1, in home opener
Missouri State University host mega COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Missouri State University host mega COVID-19 vaccine clinic