Family, friend remember corrections officer killed in motorcycle crash in Republic, Mo.

Officer Steven Andrew Hammer died in a crash on his motorcycle in Republic Saturday. Police say a truck pulled in front of Officer Hammer’s motorcycle as he was eastbound on U.S. 60. His friends say he was just headed home after running an errand when the crash happened. He died at the scene.

Some new him by his first name Steve, others by Andy, after his middle name. He served as a corrections officer for the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield for the last several years. Before that, he worked nearly 10 years as a corrections officer in the Greene County Jail. He also served five years as a military police officer.

His friends say Andy was a selfless guy caring about his community and most of all, his family. He had a 14-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. His friend, coworker and fellow motorcycle enthusiast Ian Martin, asks you to think of others when driving, and look out for motorcycles.

“A lot of people are getting out of motorcycles because so many people are paying attention to their cell phones instead of paying attention to the road, not looking in their mirror twice, not looking over,” said Martin. “I’m going to go across this road not looking twice to see that motorcyclist. It’s going to be a lot harder to see than a big car coming down the road.”

Officer Hammer’s funeral will come next week with a large law enforcement presence.

