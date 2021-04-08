Family of boy killed in UTV crash near Aurora, Mo. opens up

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Aurora is mourning the loss of their 12-year-old son after he died in a UTV wreck on Thursday.

“I think losing your son at any age is extremely hard,” Landon Norris’s mother Andrea Snider said. “But losing your son at only 12-years-old is unimaginable.”

The days still go by, but the memory of the competitive, outdoors-man Landon used to be will still live on.

”Whether you were a grandma or a new born baby, everybody had liked him,” his father Bryan Snider said.

It was a horrible accident the Snider’s never imagined. Two friends doing what they do best -- enjoying the outdoors -- suddenly ending tragically.

”Mason called his mom on speaker phone and said ‘Mom my friend’s not breathing, what do I do?’ And she told him, you know, give him CPR,“ Andrea Snider said.

Landon was killed when the UTV he was in overturned on a farm road last Thursday. The days since have been some of the hardest to push through for the Snider family.

”I don’t want to spend a day not thinking about Landon,” Andrea Snider said. “I don’t want to wake up and picture this house without him in it.”

His familiar smile is now surrounded by flowers and other solemn tributes graciously given by people across Aurora.

”That’s what gets us by,” she said. “Every person that we see that greets us or brings us something, or says something, I see him in all of them.”

The love and support from all of Aurora has made the Snider’s home feel a little less empty. It has also helped keep a memory in their hearts.

”I love it. Makes me feel closer to him. I like seeing it,” Andrea Snider said as she looked at a hand-print of Landon’s. “You know a baby hand-print in a baby book is one thing, but you know Landon’s hand will never get any bigger than this.”

The greatest memory -- the chance to still see their son’s closest friend.

“We had actually been pretty sad until they brought him over,” Bryan Snider said. “Your spirit is lifted. A lot. Mason is very strong. You couldn’t ask for a better kid. He’s just like Landon.”

The Snider’s said they love Mason and his parents like their own family. Both said they also respected the courage it took for Mason to try and save their son after the wreck.

”He was like a brother to me, cause I never had one,” Mason Martin said.

No day, birthday, or holiday will pass without thinking of Landon. But the Snider’s know just because he is gone, does not mean his spirit is.

”I try to let you know with signs I never went away,” Bryan Snider read from a memorial sign for Landon. “I hear when you’re laughing and I watch as you sleep. I even place my arms around you to calm you when you weep.”

A public funeral service will be held for Landon on Friday at the Aurora High School at 2 p.m. The Missouri Monarchs will also have a memorial football game for him on Saturday.

