Leigh’s Lost and Found: Owner of this Japanese Chin fears he’s been stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the owner of a missing Japanese Chin fears he’s been stolen.

Chins are very prized and expensive breeds, and Oscar’s owner says it’s unusual that no one has seen him at all since he got away on March 20th.

“He was aggressive and he would bite me.”

Delaney Hulse says she and Oscar initially got off to a rough start after she found him on Craigslist.

“I had to rehabilitate him so he became really attached to me.”

The now best friends were hanging out in the courtyard of Delany’s apartment complex at Grand and Campbell, when Oscar somehow slipped past the gate.

“I was like yelling and he didn’t show up and that’s why I think someone grabbed him, because whenever he’s out in the courtyard for too long, I’ll go out and shout for him and he’ll book it right back.”

Oscar’s cute little face is plastered all over social media and around town.

“I have about 100 fliers posted like in my block and I’ve ran fliers to pet stores, groomers and vets. People who don’t even know me well have ran fliers to MSU and Commercial street.”

Yet, she still hasn’t heard anything.

“I’m on Craigslist every day to see if anyone is trying to breed him or sell him. I’m on other lost pet found pages too, so I feel like I’m literally doing everything. And I’m calling vets too and telling them he’s not chipped, if someone tries to chip him, it’s not their dog.”

Delaney is offering a reward and won’t ask any questions if Oscar is given back.

“I live by myself and I don’t have any family in town. It’s just been me and my dog for the past year and I hate coming home. Please give him back and I will hug you, even though I’m mad. I need my dog back.”

If you see Oscar or know anything, you can contact Delany at 479-876-4064. You can also send in any tips or sightings to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

