More than 1,700 vaccinated in first day of Springfield’s mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University and Springfield health leaders are hosting the largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the state, a two-day event that kicked off Thursday.

The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 individuals over the two-day event, which would be the largest single-site event to date in Missouri. On Thursday, more than 1,700 people were vaccinated on the first day of the clinic.

Eloria Fedynich just graduated from MSU and works as a victim’s advocate for Springfield’s victim center. She was among thousands to receive a vaccine Thursday.

”I’m excited. I’m ready to go out and do stuff and be able to have a conversation without feeling the need to mask up in my own home. But I’m a little bit nervous.” said Fedynich.

Eloria said that family members have conflicting opinions on receiving the vaccine, which initially made it difficult for her to decide. Ultimately, her decision came down to the chance of returning to a more normal lifestyle.

”I really want to be able to reintroduce myself to society, learn how to have a conversation in-person again and be able to go out and be social,” said Fedynich.

Once Eloria was signed in she had to wait a few minutes in line before she could get her vaccine. Once she sat down, nurses helped ease her nerves, and in no time at all, she was vaccinated.

”I feel great. It was fast it was easy. I think I sat down for 10 seconds and they just said, ‘roll up your sleeve,’ and just like that it was over. Now it’s done, so it’s nice. I feel good I feel strong, not dizzy anything,” said Fedynich.

After a 15-minute wait to make sure she had no side effects, she was good to go.

”You know we’re on the way to being good now its a great step and I’m very happy to have taken that step,” said Fedynich.

The mega clinic will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can schedule an appointment here or walk-in. All you need to bring with you is a photo ID. The vaccine is free to all Missouri residents 18 and older.

