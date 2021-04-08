Advertisement

No one in small southwest Missouri town voted on Tuesday

Voters turned out Saturday to cast their absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election.
Voters turned out Saturday to cast their absentee ballots for Tuesday's election.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA RUSSELL, Mo. (AP) — Most local elections in April attract low voter turnout. But the small southwest Missouri town of La Russell set a new low, when not one of the town’s 70 residents voted in Tuesday’s election.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says his office checked several times to confirm that no ballots were cast. La Russell voters have to travel seven miles to Sarcoxie to vote.

The main issue was whether La Russell should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District. Avila fire officials say they’ll provide fire protection for La Russell until the issue can be put on a future ballot.

