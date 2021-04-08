Advertisement

On Your Side: Spring cleaning don’t forget list

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There’s no better time than the present to do some spring cleaning. On Your Side can help with your to-do list. Especially on things you might have missed or forgot.

Now’s a good time for a deep clean. You know to tackle those high touch surfaces. Wipe down appliances too.

Dan Wrocławski with Consumer Reports says don’t forget about the bottom of your fridge.

“Another great spot that people often forget on their fridge is the condenser coils. Sometimes they’re underneath, but they’re often on the back so you have to pull the fridge out. We do recommend doing that because it will help the fridge run smoothly, ”Wrocławski said.

Keep this in mind when it comes to kitchen counter-tops.

“Try to avoid using scrub brushes or sponge scrubbers. Those will create cracks in your counters which become a breading ground for bacteria,” he said.

According to the pros, here’s the most common thing we forget:

“The biggest thing people overlook are filters. Just about ever appliance now has a filter. Whether it’s your AC, vacuum, dishwasher, they all have filters,” said Wrocławski.

Soap and water should do the trick. Or it might be time to replace.

If you don’t take care of your filters, your appliance will have to work harder which means, it might not live its full lifespan.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

