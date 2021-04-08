Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

Police say one person died after being shot in the chest. Police are looking for the shooter, they haven’t released a description of that person.

Some nearby roads are closed, you will want to avoid that area.

Watch for updates throughout the morning.

