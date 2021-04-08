Advertisement

Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.

900 Blk. North Main
900 Blk. North Main(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

Police say one person died after being shot in the chest. Police are looking for the shooter, they haven’t released a description of that person.

Some nearby roads are closed, you will want to avoid that area.

Watch for updates throughout the morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Another round of thunderstorms a few of which could be severe are possible Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Ending This Evening
The Ozark Police Department is looking for this vehicle in connection to a possible kidnapping...
Police call attempted kidnapping in Ozark, Mo. as “misguided humor”
Queen City Motors/Springfield, Mo.
Thieves strike Springfield auto dealership
President Joe Biden says middle class Americans are helping to grow the economy.
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

Latest News

File image
Two people from Pierce City, Mo. killed in a crash on I-44
Fact Finders Video: COVID-19 Vaccination Card Lamination
Fact Finders Video: COVID-19 Vaccination Card Lamination
Missouri State University students
Springfield colleges prepare for upcoming fall semester
Family of child killed in UTV wreck mourn son's loss
Family of boy killed in UTV crash near Aurora, Mo. opens up