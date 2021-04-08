SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Here’s a look at what’s biting on area lakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s your weekly fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service (April 4, 2021).

Bull Shoals Report:

The lake is still high but the fishing is great! On windy days use a spinner bait in the wind blown pockets or even a jerk bait in the same area. I prefer a white spinner bait with silver blades on the sunny days and white willow leaf blades on the cloudy days. On calm days use a pee wee football jig around the bushes in the pockets.

Table Rock Report:

Fishing is great! The bass can be caught on multiple baits. If it’s windy, use a jerk bait or a spinner bait. If it is calm use a shaky head around pockets with bigger rocks. My primary bait of choice right now is the 3″ Bass Pro Speed Shad on a 3/16 or 1/4 oz head. Fish this on any point close to a pocket. Most fish are 6′ to 8′ deep.

Stockton Lake Report:

Bass are being caught on jerk baits and wiggle warts on windy banks with big rocks. Key on points inside the creeks. If there is light wind use a shaky head on the same banks. Fish are 8′ to 12′ deep.

Lake Ozark Report:

Bass are being caught on big spinnerbaits slow rolled on points. You can also use rock crawler baits on the same banks as well as small jigs around docks or ledge rock banks. Most are fish 6′ to 8 ' deep.

GOOD LUCK!

