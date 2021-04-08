Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders reported the deaths between Wednesday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 6. Health leaders say the victims all suffered from underlying health conditions. The ages of the victims include:

  • A man in his 70s
  • A woman in her 90s

A total of 426 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 117 deaths

80s: 136 deaths

90s: 86 death

100s: 6 deaths

Mega COVID-19 vaccination event

The Health Department, Missouri State University and area partners invite the community to a mega vaccine event on April 8-9, 2021 at Hammons Student Center. An appointment is required. Individuals can register at www.vaccine417.com or call our COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211.

The vaccine that will be provided is the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Even when you are vaccinated, health leaders say it is vital to continue to remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit large social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 28,484 cases have been reported in Greene County.

106 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in April.

134 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 20.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Another round of thunderstorms a few of which could be severe are possible Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Ending This Evening
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Eric Schmitt running for U.S. Senate
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against 4 massage parlors, including 1 in Laclede County
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Arkansas reports 244 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
The White House COVID response team said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the...
COVID: UK variant now most common strain in US