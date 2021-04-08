Taste of the Ozarks: Cold-Roasted Vegetables with Pesto Horseradish Cream Sauce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares this side-dish recipe.

Ingredients:

3 cups of Italian dressing

1 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

1 Tbsp pesto

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 red onion cut into half inch rings

1 zucchini cut into bias slices

1 yellow squash cut into bias slices

1 red bell pepper cut into large julienne

10 button mushrooms

Instructions

1. In a large Ziplock bag place all of the cut vegetables and the Italian dressing. Allow to marinate for at least an hour and up to overnight.

2. Preheat grill or oven to medium high heat or 400 degrees. Grill vegetables until there are grill marks on both sides or oven roast until vegetables are tender. Allow vegetables to cool completely.

3. In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish and pesto sauce whisk until completely combined.

4. Place cooled vegetables and a bowl of sauce onto serving platter. Serve cold. Recipe can be served immediately or held for up to 72 hours.

