Two people from Pierce City, Mo. killed in a crash on I-44

NEAR MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver and a passenger in a pickup were killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

Troopers say David Galer, 67, was driving east in the westbound lanes when his car hit a box truck head-on.

Galer, and a passenger in his pickup, Joanne Merritt, 46, were killed. The driver of the box truck wasn’t hurt.

The crash closed one westbound lane of I-44 for several hours on Wednesday.

