Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.

The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The units were sold by Verizon stores in the U.S., other stores and school districts between April 2017 and March 2021. They were sold for $50 to $150.

Users can contact Verizon for a refund or replacement. Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Verizon said that of 2.5 million devices being recalled, just over 1 million are currently in use. Of those, several hundred thousand were purchased and are being used by schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

