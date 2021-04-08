Advertisement

Vernon County, Mo. pursuit ends with stolen car striking tree, catching on fire; authorities seek suspect

Investigators say Joshua Hallam, 38 of Nevada, Missouri, is wanted for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. He is a suspect in a vehicle pursuit last month.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole a car and led law enforcement on a pursuit.

Investigators say Joshua Hallam, 38 of Nevada, Missouri, is wanted for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants in the investigation Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop a two-tone Chevy Suburban that had been reported stolen out of Nevada on March 1. The pursuit ended with the car striking a tree and catching on fire.

“They spotted the vehicle leaving a gas station in Nevada and when they attempted to stop it, it ran from deputies,” said Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into the county south east of Nevada. Additional units responded to assist and the chase continued down Veterans road southeast of Nevada until it came to a dead-end. The vehicle drove through a field and into the woods, where it hit a tree and caught on fire.

Hallam then left the car and ran away from deputies.

Authorities are now searching for Hallam and ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-667-6042.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

