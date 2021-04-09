After recount: Walnut Grove tax levy fails, other Greene County races impacted

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A tax levy intended to help the Walnut Grove School District renovate its buildings has failed for the third time.

Greene County released results from a recount Friday on several races that were too close to call Tuesday after Election Day.

The Walnut Grove tax levy was among the measures in the recount. Per results released Friday, the tax levy failed on a vote of 189 to 188. The recount also accounted for votes from Polk and Dade counties.

The proposed tax levy would have helped the district replace roofs, windows, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. The tax levy increase would also pay for a breezeway to connect two of the buildings and create safer entrances for the school buildings. The $0.79 tax levy would have added a tax increase of about $150 a year for a $100,000 home.

A recount played a significant role in two other races, another impacting Walnut Grove.

Amanda Gooch won a seat for Willard School Board over Jennifer Triplett by a vote of 547 to 546. Greene County election officials say an absentee ballot arrived too late Tuesday in the initial count.

Two alderman candidates in Walnut Grove are now tied following a recount. Christy Gott and Fred Ruth both garnered 14 votes.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the candidates will have to decide how to break the tie once the election is certified.

“They have a conversation with the candidates regarding whether the candidate either, one, wants to defer to the other candidate. Would the candidate, both candidates, want to, for example, do a coin toss, for example in order to decide who will win that seat, or would they prefer a run-off.”

If the candidates choose to have another election, it’ll take place within 10 weeks of the results being certified.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.