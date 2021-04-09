All Missourians eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All Missourians may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The state activated Phase 3 of vaccine distribution extending eligibility to everybody in Missouri on Friday.

“We encourage all individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Acting Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director of Health Katie Towns. “Vaccination is the best defense we have against this virus and its variants. The sooner that individuals receive vaccine, the sooner our community can return to normal. Most importantly, the vaccines are saving lives.”

Mega Vaccine Event

Appointments for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still available for the second and final day of the Mega Vaccine Event at Missouri State’s Hammons Student Center located at 901 S. National Ave. until 5 p.m. Friday. The event and vaccine are free and open to Missouri residents ages 18 and up.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is strongly encouraged. To register in advance visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ and for additional information about the event, visit vaccine417.com. Walk-ins are encouraged to call our COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 to inform the Health Department of your arrival so we can get you through quicker.

For help with registering or scheduling an appointment, people can call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211.

The state vaccinated 1,700 at a similar event on Thursday for limited eligibility.

Additional Vaccine Opportunities

Additional vaccine opportunities through the Health Department and our community partners are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine. New opportunities are added frequently.

How to Register for Vaccine

Individuals interested in vaccine should first complete the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registration and obtain a patient ID at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

Individuals can then sign up for a vaccine clinic by visiting health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator patient ID will be required to register.

For help with registering or scheduling an appointment, people can call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.