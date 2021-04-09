Ameren seeks utility rate increases to raise $309M a year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energy utility Ameren is seeking to raise customer rates to cover billions of dollars recently invested in electric grid upgrades and new wind generation facilities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the company said in a filing last week to state regulators that it wants to boost electric rate revenues by almost $300 million annually, an increase amounting to 12%. If granted, the proposal would raise bills for an average residential electric customer by about $12 per month.

Ameren also filed a proposal to increase rates for its 135,000 Missouri natural gas customers to bring in another $9.4 million in revenues, a $4 monthly increase for residential customers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.