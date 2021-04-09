Advertisement

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.

The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the chief executive’s residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”

Last summer, former President Donald Trump had moved the POW flag from its customary perch to a less prominent location on the White House South Lawn. The location atop the White House can be seen from a much greater distance.

The move came after a request from a bipartisan group of senators. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., tweeted that he was “proud” to see the flag above the White House again as a way of honoring “the sacrifices of our brave servicemembers who were held behind enemy lines, and those who have not yet returned home.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

900 Blk. North Main
Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Strong storms develop this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms return today and tonight
Authorities helped one family find a toddler who went missing for several hours Thursday...
Authorities help family find toddler missing for several hours at Branson resort

Latest News

Elevate Branson Director Bryan Stallings says the application process is quite extensive.
Non-profit organization Elevate Branson begins affordable housing application process
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
File: A photo of face masks.
Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail
Two Greene County deputies and a passerby helped save three people from a house fire just west...
Greene County deputies, passerby honored for swift actions in helping family escape house fire
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies