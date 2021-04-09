CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate a burglary at a new Greene County retirement home
The man is accused of disabling security cameras and stealing computer equipment.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch a Crook deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing from a new retirement home in Greene County. A construction site manager reported the burglary on February 23 east of Chestnut Expressway and Highway 65. The retirement community is just north of Hickory Hills Country Club in the 3800 block of East Farm Road 132.
Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the burglar knew the layout of the property. Surveillance video shows him on February 21 wandering the halls of Springhouse Village East just before 6:00 p.m. The building was still under construction at the time. The construction site manager told investigators he discovered someone had disconnected a few security cameras. Then after going through the building, he realized the intruder had stolen computer equipment.
The burglar has dark hair and is wearing glasses with dark frames. He’s also wearing a black leather jacket and a dark ball cap with a Milwaukee Tool logo.
Security cameras in the dining room show a red truck leaving the property. Deputy Winston describes the vehicle as a possible newer model Chevy Silverado Crew cab. It has a short cargo bed, chrome door handles, chrome bed rails and black fender flares.
If you recognize the man in the security video or the truck, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
