Christian County Sheriff’s Office receives $61,500 donation to support dual K-9 unit

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A generous donation will help the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, support its dual K-9 unit.

The Cook Family Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Ozark, Missouri, donated $61,500 to the sheriff’s office. Executive Director Faith Giedd and several board members of The Cook Family Foundation presented a check Friday to Sheriff Brad Cole.

Sheriff Cole said the proceeds are being used to establish and promote the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, dual K-9 Unit.

“We are excited to see the positive impact this donation will have on the citizens and visitors within our community. This tremendous gift will continue to strengthen the capabilities of our dual Canine Units as we continue to serve,” said Sheriff Brad Cole.

The county’s K-9 program is fully funded and operated by donations, including the one from The Cook Family Foundation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.