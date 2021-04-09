City of Nixa, Mo. announces date for ending masking mandate

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announced an emergency mask order for the city will end effective 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

”I am now confident that by April 30, a significant portion of our population will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated, including the most vulnerable members of our community,” says Steele. “I am also pleased to see that infection rates in Christian County have remained low over the last few weeks and the number of severe cases among Christian County residents is also remaining low over the last few weeks. We continue to work with and listen to regional health leaders and our neighboring communities regarding ongoing pandemic response.”

Businesses may require masks on their property according to their own comfort level.

The city of Nixa is encouraging you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And since the disease is spreading in our community (but in lower numbers), you are encouraged to wear masks as appropriate, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

If you feel sick, please stay home and seek medical attention. If you feel sick with COVID-like symptoms, health leaders encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 so health officials can continue to monitor how many cases we have in our community and monitor any potential spread of variants of the disease.

“Thank you for masking over the last few months,” added Mayor Steele. “By wearing a mask you helped Nixa stay open for business. We’ll never know how many people did not get a severe case of COVID-19 thanks to all of us wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and all the other measures we have all taken to minimize the spread of the disease. We will always remember those who lost their lives to this disease. We miss them and we must continue to support their families and loved ones. Despite everything the pandemic took from us, I am proud of our community for the way we came together to protect and serve one another, and the amazing ways in which we have adapted and shown that we are Nixa Strong.”

