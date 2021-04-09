COVID-19 Vaccination Response: Free mental health services offered through the State of Missouri crisis counseling program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Burrell Behavioral Health is offering direct support for those getting their vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic at Missouri State University (MSU.)

Jackson Douglas, Burrell Health, CCP program Director said he knows the vaccination process can be stressful and wanted people experiencing anxiety or emotions to know they are available to listen.

The services are free for anyone experiencing mental health stress or anxiety from the pandemic. The service is free, confidential, and multilingual services are possible through a partnership between Burrell Behavioral Health and the Missouri Show-Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program (CCP.)

The program started nine months ago, and in 2021 it began the transition from primarily virtual outreach to more face-to-face help. Douglas stressed that the program has proven vital for the community because there’s been a dramatic increase in the need for mental health care during the pandemic.

“The results of stress and anxiety because of the pandemic can last up to three years,” explained Douglas. ”So we want to make sure that after the crisis, we’re still here and available for people to be able to talk through things and kind of transition into that new normal, whatever that might look like.”

Health Professional tips for “Adjusting to the new normal”

Douglas said the mission is to let people know that it’s okay not to be okay, and you don’t have to go through it alone. While COVID-19 created big changes in our lives over the past year, Douglas said changes happened rapidly and abruptly. Still, as we transition back to life before the pandemic and a new reality, he says the change can cause anxiety.

Douglas said it’s natural to have a range of experiences and emotions with life adjustments. To help with the transition, he said to focus on what you can control and set a routine. It’s a good idea to unplug from things related to COVID-19, like social media and conversations. He said the best thing you can do to help with adjustment anxiety is to focus on your health and diet. He emphasized that your mental, physical and spiritual health are all tied together.

“The healthier you are, the better your emotional and mental well being will be,” explained Douglas. If you can, spend time outside, get some sunlight, make sure that your diet is good, and make sure that your activity levels are good. All those create chemicals that enable us to better manage our stress and our anxiety.”

Additional Resources:

If you are in crisis and need immediate help for mental health or substance-use issue, call the 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 1-80-494-7355, or walk into the 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center, located at 800 S. Park Ave.

Free Crisis Counseling Program ‘Show Me Hope’ contact information:

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Show me hope hotline number: 844-498-0408

text “TalkWithUs” at 66746.

