ENDANGERED PERSON: Police searching for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate a man reported missing from Springfield.

Siddrick L. Giles, Jr., 20, disappeared Friday from an area in the 2900 block of South Kimbrough.

Police say Giles has a scar on his left forearm. Giles was last seen wearing a white polo, black and white jacket, blue jeans, and blue shoes. Giles suffers from autism and seizures. If approached, he may become violent or combative.

Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

