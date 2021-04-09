FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms for Friday
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong storms for the Ozarks Friday.
We issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. These storms bring a risk of heavy wind, heavy rain, large hail and an isolated tornado. Check out hour-by-hour what to expect where you live.
