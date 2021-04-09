FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Drizzly today, see when the rain moves out

Sticking with the cloud cover and cooler temperatures today as low pressure continues to clear out of the area. While further rainfall accumulations are low, expect some showers to persist especially up north.

Low pressure bringing isolated showers (KYTV)

The low pressure will also keep the clouds around and the winds will be gusting. Overall, a slightly dreary day. Temperatures only warming to the mid-50s. Warmer south where they will see a break in the cloud cover sooner.

Cooler this afternoon, temps in the 50s (KYTV)

Skies will slowly start to clear tonight as the low pressure moves out. Temperatures in the low 40s can be expected.

Sunday looks gorgeous. Sunshine will greet us, we’ll have lighter winds, and temperatures will rebound into the mid-70s.

We have a few moderate days ahead of this week with the pattern trending towards partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s for the upcoming work week. Next chance for seeing rain is next Friday.

Sunday is the warmest day of the week (KYTV)

LONG TERM FORECAST

Anonymously high pressure looks to build over Alaska which will force some cooler air into the region towards the middle and end of April. From about April 15th through the 23rd below average temperatures will be the trend across much of the U.S. In addition, we will be drier than normal.

Let’s break it down. In the 6-10 day temperature outlook, which is valid from April 15th through the 19th, there is high confidence of seeing below average temperatures. This does not necessarily mean we will be cold. Our average high temperature in April is in the upper 60s, so we will just be a couple degrees cooler than this. What this also means is that our overnight low temperatures for a few weeks may be cooler, which means you need to watch your plants because frosty nights are possible. Keep up with the forecast closely so you know when to bring them inside or cover then up.

Temperature outlook through mid-April (KYTV)

Finally, looking at the precipitation outlooks for April 15th through the 19th, we’re in a region of below average precipitation. Our average precipitation in April is about 4.32″ and already as of this morning we have received 1.81″ this month. We’re mainly dry this week so we will have to watch closely how our rain chances develop through the end of April.