FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stay weather alert for Friday as more storms roll into the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks until 8 p.m. The counties in Missouri include:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo

Wright, Mo

In Arkansas the counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Sharp, AR

These storms bring a risk of large hail, heavy wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Storms could last through the night.

