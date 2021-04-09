Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stay weather alert for Friday as more storms roll into the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks until 8 p.m. The counties in Missouri include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo
  • Wright, Mo

In Arkansas the counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Sharp, AR

These storms bring a risk of large hail, heavy wind, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Storms could last through the night.

