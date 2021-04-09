Advertisement

Fulton County, Ark. investigators solve deaths of mother, child from 2002

(Gray Image Bank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Fulton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office solved a 19-year death investigation of a mother and her son in Alton.

Investigators say Angela Mack and Mickey Rettew, 4, were killed in 2002. Family had reported them missing.

Investigators accuse Clarence Krusen of the deaths. They say he cared for the boy while Mack took a job in California. Investigators say when she returned, Krusen killed them. Investigators say Krusen was shot to death in 2012 in Laredo, Texas.

The FBI recently interview Krusen’s wife. She says Clarence Krusen admitted to killing the two. FBI agents say Mrs. Krusen said Clarence burned their bodies in a furnace at the family home in Alton. She told investigators she did not come forward because she feared for her life.

