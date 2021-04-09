Greene County deputies searching for man with mental disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Deputies need your assistance in locating a man suffering from a mental disability.

Deputies say John Woodard, 43, disappeared Thursday night from a home in the 4000 block of South Appleton in Springfield.

Family members said Woodard often goes on walks around the neighborhood and always returns home. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Woodard is asked to call 911.

