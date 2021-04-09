Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor files murder charge against man in shooting death of transgender woman in Springfield

Charles Nelson/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Charles Nelson/Greene County Sheriff's Office(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed murder charges against a Springfield man in the shooting death of a transgender woman over a drug deal.

Charles Nelson, 28, of Springfield, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dominique Lucious, 26, of Springfield.

Detectives found Lucious shot dead Thursday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of North Main Avenue. Officers responded to heard gunshot fire just before 7 a.m. Police say Lucious died after being shot in the chest.

Investigators say a witness at the home said Lucious had stayed overnight in the apartment. Investigators say the witness let Nelson inside the apartment. He later heard the gunshots, then snapped a picture of Nelson’s car as he drove away from the scene.

Investigators found the two had chatted online on an app called “Plenty of Fish.” Investigators say they found a text message exchange between the two with Lucious promising sexual favors for drugs.

Investigators say they found a gun in plain-view believed to be used in the shooting and blood-stained shoes at an apartment on North Commercial Street associated with Nelson.

The death marks the sixth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

900 Blk. North Main
Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Family of child killed in UTV wreck mourn son's loss
Family of boy killed in UTV crash near Aurora, Mo. opens up
Authorities helped one family find a toddler who went missing for several hours Thursday...
Authorities help family find toddler missing for several hours at Branson resort

Latest News

The Cook Family Foundation presents a $61,500 check to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
Christian County Sheriff’s Office receives $61,500 donation to support dual K-9 unit
Strong storms develop this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms return today and tonight
Greene County deputies arrested a driver and a passenger in a high-speed pursuit in south...
Pursuit in south Springfield, Mo. ends in arrest of driver, passenger
Ameren seeks utility rate increases to raise $309M a year