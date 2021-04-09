Greene County prosecutor files murder charge against man in shooting death of transgender woman in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed murder charges against a Springfield man in the shooting death of a transgender woman over a drug deal.

Charles Nelson, 28, of Springfield, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dominique Lucious, 26, of Springfield.

Detectives found Lucious shot dead Thursday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of North Main Avenue. Officers responded to heard gunshot fire just before 7 a.m. Police say Lucious died after being shot in the chest.

Investigators say a witness at the home said Lucious had stayed overnight in the apartment. Investigators say the witness let Nelson inside the apartment. He later heard the gunshots, then snapped a picture of Nelson’s car as he drove away from the scene.

Investigators found the two had chatted online on an app called “Plenty of Fish.” Investigators say they found a text message exchange between the two with Lucious promising sexual favors for drugs.

Investigators say they found a gun in plain-view believed to be used in the shooting and blood-stained shoes at an apartment on North Commercial Street associated with Nelson.

The death marks the sixth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.