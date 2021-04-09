Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for a missing man

John Woodard Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Woodard, 43.

Woodard walked away from a house in the 4000 block of S. Appleton Drive near Republic Road Thursday night.

Woodard suffers from a mental disability. His family is concerned for his safety and welfare. Relatives said Woodard often goes on walks around the neighborhood and always returns home.

Woodard is 6′ tall, 250 lbs, with a black beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Nike hoodie.

Call 911 if you have seen Woodard.

