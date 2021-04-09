Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for a missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Woodard, 43.

Woodard walked away from a house in the 4000 block of S. Appleton Drive near Republic Road Thursday night.

Woodard suffers from a mental disability. His family is concerned for his safety and welfare. Relatives said Woodard often goes on walks around the neighborhood and always returns home.

Woodard is 6′ tall, 250 lbs, with a black beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Nike hoodie.

Call 911 if you have seen Woodard.

