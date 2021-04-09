Kansas City to temporarily house homeless people in hotels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Local officials agreed Thursday to provide temporary housing in hotel rooms for the homeless population in Kansas City, Missouri, following a months-long encampment on the lawn of City Hall.

The Kansas City Star reports the measure to provide hotel rooms for up to 500 people for the next 90 days unanimously cleared the City Council. Roughly 40 tents housing dozens of people have been set up in front of City Hall and in other encampments since February.

The mayor said he is seeking support to accomplish longer-term solutions such as a land bank for permanent housing and a workforce initiative.

