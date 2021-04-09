Nixa School District vaccinates more than 300 high school students

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School students over the age of 16 received the COVID-19 vaccine while at school.

Nixa High School senior Sophia Stowe was one of about 375 students who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today.

“I have grandparents I really wanna visit but I’m trying to be careful when it comes to visiting some of them because they are higher risk,” Stowe says.

Nixa schools leaders say it used Pfizer to allow for the 16+ age eligibility. Stowe is thankful it was being offered at school.

“With kids a lot of the time they have a lot of homework or they have jobs or extra curricular activities,” Stowe says.

The school district says vaccines are optional right now but will play a role in deciding what summer school and next fall will look like.

High School senior Riley Lister says having the vaccine will make him feel more comfortable around teachers and other students while at school.

“Nobody likes this quarantine cooped up stuff so hopefully the quicker everything gets rolled out the quicker we can get back to normal life and everybody can go back to being happy and nothing gets cancelled,” Lister says.

Lister says he’s hopeful that if more people get vaccinated, he’ll be able to have a more normal freshman year of college next year.

“I’m not a big fan of the online classes,” Lister says. “I think that’s kind of where everybody struggled so hopefully I’ll be able to go in person and enjoy the first experience.”

Stowe is going to college out of state next year and hopes having the vaccine will allow her an active social life.

“I can go to events that I can meet new people and try to make some new friends and if I’m constricted then I won’t really have that space and meet new people,” Stowe says.

The second dose of the vaccine will be given during the school day on April 30.

