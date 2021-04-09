Non-profit organization Elevate Branson begins affordable housing application process

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson non-profit is working with many to find affordable housing.

Elevate Branson Director Bryan Stallings says the application process is quite extensive.

”The biggest things they’re going to need to show is proof of residency in Taney County for the last 12 months as well as a proof of income,” Stalling said.

Stallings said those two things are the main qualifiers.

”If you’re on any type of assistance like SSI, SSDI, veterans status those are also qualifiers,” Stallings said.

He said they want people to have plenty of time to apply before it’s too late.

”If they are relatively new to Taney County this gives them time to start putting that residency together so they can qualify,” Stalling said.

Utilities will also be provided with the new homes.

”They’re fully furnished so they will have furniture, refrigerator, kitchen space.,” Stallings said.

And rent will be much lower than many of the extended stay motels many people are living in.

”They rent for $400 a month there will be some community rules that they will have to adhere by other than that everything is included with that four hundred dollars,” Stallings said.

Business Coordinator Matthew Grindstaff tells KY3 the affordable housing problem in Branson is a deeper rooted issue.

”We are developing a workforce but there is a lack of affordable housing once we are able to assist people getting employed they need to find safe dignified housing and that’s the need we’re going to meet,” grindstaff said.

Grindstaff said the goal is to be able to transition people from extended stay motels into the affordable housing development.

”And be able to reduce some of the problems that are associated with residents forced to stay in extended stay motels,” Grindstaff said.

