Pursuit in south Springfield, Mo. ends in arrest of driver, passenger

Greene County deputies arrested a driver and a passenger in a high-speed pursuit in south...
Greene County deputies arrested a driver and a passenger in a high-speed pursuit in south Springfield Friday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a driver and a passenger in a high-speed pursuit in south Springfield Friday morning.

Deputies located a 2000 Chevy pickup truck reported as stolen in the area of Farm Road 163 and Weaver Road. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield.

The pursuit traveled northbound on Campbell Avenue through parking lots. The vehicle came to a stop on Republic Road near James River Expressway after damage from the pursuit. Police arrested the driver and passenger without incident.

