Springfield’s mega COVID-19 vaccine event sets state’s record in second day, vaccinating 4,000+ Missourians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 4,000 people were vaccinated Friday in the second day of Springfield’s mass vaccination event.

The event sets a record for the most one-dose COVID-19 vaccines administered in one day. Health leaders administered 4,385 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday at the Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University.

The record comes on the same day that Missouri opened up vaccine eligibility to all adults. It broke the single-day record of 3,999 vaccines administered earlier this year in St. Charles County.

4,000 people have been vaccinated TODAY alone at the Mega Vaccine Event. This is the most people that have been vaccinated in a single day statewide! Thank you, Springfield and southwest Missouri! pic.twitter.com/6arLDfMzwl — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) April 9, 2021

More than 6,100 people were fully vaccinated over two day, which falls short of the county’s initial goal of 10,000. The final vaccinations ended around 5 p.m. Friday.

Folks began filing in early Friday morning, doubling Thursday’s total vaccinations by 11 a.m.

“(It was) certainly busy,” said Jon Mooney, Assistant Director for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “First day it’s open to all Missourians, 18 and up for this event. We are using Johnson & Johnson so it’s one dose, right, it’s just come in, you take care of all in one step.”

That’s exactly what Marji McAllister did Friday morning.

“Got here at about 10:15, my appointment was at 10:30, I think I was done at 10:35,” said McAllister. “The line never stopped moving, it’s very quick and easy...no problems at all.”

This event is another step locally in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our hospital partners, vaccinators across the region, across the city are still doing their normal operations,” said Mooney. “This is above and beyond it, right, so it adds a lot more capacity for our community to be protected from the virus, which ultimately is the solution.”

As part of that, Missouri State University played a helping hand.

“We are a public university,” said David Hall, MSU’s Director for University Safety. “That’s part of our mission is to serve the public and this is, I think, one of those evident ways that we can show that we are part of the community, that we are here as a resource in order to be able to help.”

Springfield health leaders say the event will help Greene County get closer to its goal of fully vaccinating 25% of its population by April 16.

“They can get so many people through here in one day. I like this one because it is the one-dose,” said McAllister. “So I don’t have to worry about coming back and getting another dose.”

“It’s really been just rewarding for us to be able to help,” said Hall.

The final tally for the two day event was 6,131 total people vaccinated. The 4,385 vaccinated on Friday makes it the largest one-dose vaccination event in Missouri to date.

Jon Mooney with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said leaders have a contingency plan to get the leftover doses in arms early next week.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the remaining supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the mega event will be used in the Health Department’s outreach efforts and distributed to other local healthcare partners for use in vaccination clinics.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University partnered up with the following organizations to hold the two-day event.

City of Springfield

City Utilities

Drury University

Evangel University

Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management

Ozarks Technical Community College

Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services

Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team

Missouri National Guard

Springfield Public Schools

