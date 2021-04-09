Vernon County detectives seize crystal meth, arrest two in drug raid

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office seized crystal meth and arrested two people in a drug raid Wednesday morning.

Authorities seized nearly three-quarters of a pound of what is believed to be crystal meth. An investigation from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team led to the arrests.

Deputies responded to a home on West Hickory Street in Nevada, Missouri after acquiring a warrant in an investigation on drugs being supplied to the Vernon County area.

Deputies recovered the drugs, some cash and other items in the raid.

“Our team did an excellent job throughout this investigation and our overall mission of keeping drugs out of our county,” said Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Mosher said he believes these drugs would have been on the streets of Vernon County in a very short time if they had not intercepted them.

Deputies arrested Bobbie Bradley, 41, of Kansas City, and Andrew Daniels, 34, of Nevada.

Bradley has been charged with trafficking drugs. He is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Daniels has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

