Affordable Family Fun:Lab Coats & Tiaras Princess Party

Discovery Center teams up with Princess of 417 for Lab Coats & Tiaras Princess Party
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday, April 10, The Discovery Center and Princesses of the 417 returns with its “Lab Coats and Tiaras” party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite princess costume. There will be princess meet-and-greets, singing performances, storytimes, and special science activities with the Princesses of the 417.

Showing that not only can you be beautiful but smart too, STEM being the main focus.

Little princes and princesses can also explore over 300 hands-on exhibits at the Discovery Center.

Admission is free for Discovery Center members. General admission is $12 for adults, for children 3-15 it’s $8, and children 2 and under are free. All Lab Coats & Tiaras activities are free for Discovery Center members and free with general admission.

The schedule of Princesses for the event is: (Subject to change)

  • 10 am – 11:45 am: Arabian Princess & Snow White
  • 10:30 am -12:15 pm: Island Princess
  • 11:00 am – 12:45 pm: Mermaid Princess
  • 11:30 am – 1:15 pm: Ice Harvester & 417 Snow Man
  • 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Ice Queen & Ice Princess
  • 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm: Warrior Princess
  • 12:45 pm – 2:15 pm: Cinderella
  • 1:30 pm – 3:15 pm: 417 Peter Pan & Tinker Fairy
  • 2:00 pm – 3:45 pm: Rapunzel & Rapunzel’s Prince
  • 2:00 pm – 3:45 pm: Sleeping Princess
  • 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Princess Beauty & Beauty’s Prince

Discover Center Safety Measures taking place at the event:

  • Our staff will continuously clean restrooms, exhibits, high-touch areas, throughout the day, enhancing our already stringent cleaning standards.
  • All of our staff are required to wear masks at all times and will have their temperature checked when reporting to work. Staff experiencing any sign of illness will not be allowed to report to work.
  • We’ve added even more free sanitization stations throughout the museum for your use
  • Some areas will close briefly throughout the day for sanitizing and some areas and exhibits will be temporarily unavailable in an abundance of caution.

