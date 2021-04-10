Affordable Family Fun:Lab Coats & Tiaras Princess Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday, April 10, The Discovery Center and Princesses of the 417 returns with its “Lab Coats and Tiaras” party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite princess costume. There will be princess meet-and-greets, singing performances, storytimes, and special science activities with the Princesses of the 417.

Showing that not only can you be beautiful but smart too, STEM being the main focus.

Little princes and princesses can also explore over 300 hands-on exhibits at the Discovery Center.

Admission is free for Discovery Center members. General admission is $12 for adults, for children 3-15 it’s $8, and children 2 and under are free. All Lab Coats & Tiaras activities are free for Discovery Center members and free with general admission.

The schedule of Princesses for the event is: (Subject to change)

10 am – 11:45 am: Arabian Princess & Snow White

10:30 am -12:15 pm: Island Princess

11:00 am – 12:45 pm: Mermaid Princess

11:30 am – 1:15 pm: Ice Harvester & 417 Snow Man

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Ice Queen & Ice Princess

12:30 pm – 2:15 pm: Warrior Princess

12:45 pm – 2:15 pm: Cinderella

1:30 pm – 3:15 pm: 417 Peter Pan & Tinker Fairy

2:00 pm – 3:45 pm: Rapunzel & Rapunzel’s Prince

2:00 pm – 3:45 pm: Sleeping Princess

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Princess Beauty & Beauty’s Prince

Discover Center Safety Measures taking place at the event:

Our staff will continuously clean restrooms, exhibits, high-touch areas, throughout the day, enhancing our already stringent cleaning standards.

All of our staff are required to wear masks at all times and will have their temperature checked when reporting to work. Staff experiencing any sign of illness will not be allowed to report to work.

We’ve added even more free sanitization stations throughout the museum for your use

Some areas will close briefly throughout the day for sanitizing and some areas and exhibits will be temporarily unavailable in an abundance of caution.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.