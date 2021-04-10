Advertisement

Arkansas star Moses Moody entering NBA Draft, signs with agent

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) controls the ball...
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) controls the ball against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Moody is a member of the All-SEC first team and Newcomer of the Year in voting announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (University of Arkansas Release) - Arkansas freshman Moses Moody announced he hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Currently, 15 publications/websites have Moody listed as an NBA Lottery pick (between picks six and 14).

Moody just completed a sensational rookie campaign with the Razorbacks. Not only did he compile an impressive list of individual honors, but Moody also led Arkansas to the program’s first NCAA Elite 8 since 1995, a 25-win season for the program’s 13th time in 97 years of basketball and a top 10 final national ranking.

Moses Moody 2020-21 Honors

^ Second team All-American (Andy Katz NCAA March Madness)

^ Honorable Mention All-American (AP)

^ First team Freshman All-American (Basketball Times)

^ Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Finalist (CollegeInsider.com)

^ Kyle Macy National Freshman All-America (CollegeInsider.com)

^ All-District VII (USBWA)

^ First team All-District 20 (NABC)

^ All-Midlands District (Basketball Times)

^ SEC Freshman of the Year (Coaches)

^ SEC Newcomer of the Year (Media)

^ First team All-SEC (Coaches)

^ First team All-SEC (AP)

^ First team All-SEC (USA TODAY)

^ SEC All-Freshman Team

^ A 3x SEC Freshman of the Week

^ SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team

• Led the team, ranked 3rd in the SEC and 4th among NCAA freshmen in scoring

• 1 of 3 NCAA freshmen to average over 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

• 1 of 3 players in the SEC (only frosh) to average at least 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds

• 1 of 2 players in the SEC (only frosh) in SEC top 20 in: PPG (3rd) • FG% (9th) • 3PT% (17th) • FT% (9th) • RPG (17th)

• 1 of 3 players in the SEC (only frosh) to shoot at least: 42% FG, 35% 3PT AND 80% FT

HEAD COACH ERIC MUSSELMAN:

“We fully support Moses and his family in the decision to enter the NBA Draft. We were excited last spring when they trusted us to continue his basketball journey. I’ve said it many times that Moses handles his day-to-day business like a pro and he will be ahead of the curve when he starts his professional career. Moses was able to showcase his many talents in our system – including being our leading scorer and second-best rebounder – and we believe he continued to make improvements throughout the year to put himself in this position. We will continue to work with Moses and his family as well as do all we can with our connections in professional basketball to promote Moses.”

