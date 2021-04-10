FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmest weather for at least 10 days

Today is the warmest day in the forecast for at least 10 days! Starting tomorrow temperatures will trend below average. It won’t be cold by any means, but it will be cooler.

Warmest day of the week (KYTV)

So today is the day to spend as much time as possible outdoors. Does not get much better than temperatures in the mid-70s, low humidity, and breezy winds. Winds will come from the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Sunny skies will make it feel perfect for a BBQ or a long dog walk.

Tonight the skies remain mainly clear with the lows in the 40s.

Temps in the mid-40s tonight (KYTV)

Tomorrow begins the cool stretch. We’ll be in the mid-60s for the afternoon high while staying under mainly sunny skies.

A slight chance for rain exists Tuesday night but accumulations will be right around a tenth of an inch, maybe a quarter-inch at most.

We enter a zonal upper-level wind flow pattern, which will keep temperatures mild. Sitting mainly in the low 60s this week with limited chances for rain.

The best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be Friday. We’ll get a mid-level short wave trough moving in which may bring enough energy to kick up a few storms, however, moisture will be a limiting factor.

Next chance for rain (KYTV)

Overall, prepare for a quiet week.

Mainly dry & cooler this week (KYTV)

LONG TERM FORECAST

Abnormally high pressure looks to build over Alaska which will force some cooler air into the region towards the middle and end of April. From about April 15th through the 23rd below average temperatures will be the trend across much of the U.S. In addition, we will be drier than normal.

Let’s break it down. In the 6-10 day temperature outlook, which is valid from April 15th through the 19th, there is high confidence of seeing below average temperatures. This does not necessarily mean we will be cold. Our average high temperature in April is in the upper 60s, so we will just be a couple degrees cooler than this. What this also means is that our overnight low temperatures for a few weeks may be cooler, which means you need to watch your plants because frosty nights are possible. Keep up with the forecast closely so you know when to bring them inside or cover then up.

Temperature outlook through mid-April (KYTV)

Finally, looking at the precipitation outlooks for April 15th through the 19th, we’re in a region of below average precipitation. Our average precipitation in April is about 4.32″ and already as of this morning we have received 1.81″ this month. We’re mainly dry this week so we will have to watch closely how our rain chances develop through the end of April.